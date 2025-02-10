Real Estate Giant Leaving California for New Home in Texas

If you've purchased a new home, or even just looked at new homes online, in the past decade, you're likely familiar with this company. It's now been announced that they will be leaving the Golden State for the Lone Star State.

This is certainly in line with a growing trend of mega-companies saying "adios!" to California for greener pastures here in Texas.

Realtor.com Leaving California for a New Home in Texas

According to Chron, Realtor.com is coming and is looking to hire local Texans. The new headquarters will be in East Austin, and the listing website "is committed to hiring local talent and bringing recruits to Texas in the coming years."

CEO Damian Eales, like so many other CEOs, sees the potential of building HQ here.

"Austin and Texas offer a strong and growing talent pool, a powerhouse economy with unparalleled housing growth, affordability of living only matched by its aspirational lifestyle, expansive tech and academic communities, and a dynamic and vibrant city at the heart of the thriving state of Texas," Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales said. "There is no better place for us to call home."

Governor Abbott is welcoming the real estate giant with open arms. In a press release, the governor said "We are proud to welcome Realtor.com's corporate headquarters to Austin as they expand their presence in Texas... Thanks to our unmatched business environment, no corporate or personal income taxes, and our highly skilled, young, and diverse workforce, Texas is the right place..."

Realtor.com was founded in 1995, it currently has 2,000 employees. And it looks as if they will soon be welcoming many Texans into the fold.

If Your Landlord Does Any of These 7 Things in Texas, They're Breaking the Law Not all landlords in Texas are bad. But if they do any of these seven things, they're breaking the law. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com