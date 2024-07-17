Stunned Fishermen Land a Record-Breaking 250-Pound Catfish

I've seen some big catfish in my life right here in East Texas, but nothing compares to this foreign monster.

Yuri Grisendi is a French fisherman who was caught on video pulling in a catfish that was recorded at more than 8 1/2 feet and weighed more than 250 pounds.

This fish was caught at River Rhone in France, and at the time was a new water record. You can watch more of Yuri's fishing adventures on his YouTube channel, and this guy's caught some incredible monsters over the year. This catch by the Frenchman is massive and nearly double the Texas state record.

That record was set 20 years ago. Hard to believe no one's beat it in that time. The Texas state record for largest catfish ever caught is owned by Cody Mullennix who caught a 121.5 lb monster in 2004. His 5′ Blue is the Texas Catfish record. But his dwarfs the world record.

The Mekong giant catfish is the official freshwater heavyweight champion of the world. According to the Guinness Book of Records, a nine-foot-long individual caught in northern Thailand in 2005 weighted an astounding 646 pounds, making it the largest exclusively freshwater fish ever recorded.

What's the biggest catfish you've ever caught?

