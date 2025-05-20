Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 has gone down in history as East Texas' biggest party to date. It was our 11th straight sold-out day of amazing BBQ and live music here in East Texas. THANK YOU, East Texas.

Presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, the day had something for everyone. So we wanted to make sure that everyone got a chance to find a picture of themselves and their crew.

Red Dirt BBQ '25 Gallery: Only Joints, Fans, & Vendors Photos

Get our free mobile app

See a pic you like, feel free to download and share on your socials. Be sure to credit Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).

Red Dirt BBQ '25 Gallery: Only The Joints, Fans, & Vendors Photos We've got hundreds of great photos this year. If you see a pic you like, download and share it on your socials for free. Please give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).

From our amazing sponsors to the delicious BBQ Joints, our great partner vendors, to the bands, year one at The Park of East Texas was a blast. And, yes, we've got a lot of great photos for you.

Treaty Oak Revival - Headliner

Headliner Braxton Keith - Direct Support

Direct Support Ty Myers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cory Morrow

DJ Jonathan Terrell

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you in part by Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Patterson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, Loncar Lyon Jenkins, Mission Golf Cars, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, The Maze Company, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

Did you know that you can listen to all of the great bands from this year's festival and your favorite Texas and Red Dirt all day, every day? Just download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS.