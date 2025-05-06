This is it. Coming up this Saturday (May 10th) we will welcome over twenty of the best BBQ Joints from across the Lone Star State to Tyler, TX.

We are all systems go for the 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant. For over a decade, now, we've had the privilege to welcome some of the best music and the best BBQ to The Rose City each spring. My, how time flies when you're stuffed with BBQ.

Delicious Texas BBQ Joints Coming To Tyler, TX

Before we get to the BBQ lineup, our music lineup is stacked too. We are proud to welcome three of the hottest acts in Texas and two Texas/Red Dirt legends.

MUSIC LINEUP (Set times subject to change)

12-Noon: DJ Jonathan Terrell

4:00 PM: Cory Morrow

5:15 PM: Jason Boland & The Stragglers

6:30 PM: Ty Myers

7:45 PM: Braxton Keith

9:15 PM: Treaty Oak Revival

Of course, this year's show is already sold out, so hopefully you've got your tickets. To help you prepare for Saturday, here is our complete list of BBQ Joints:

COMPLETE LIST: The Delicious Texas BBQ Joints at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Over the past decade, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and more.

And who can forget all of the great BBQ? Check out who we've got coming in 2025.

