Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’25, The Complete Lineup

Come May 10th, we are back again. This time for our 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Since we began in 2014, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

If you haven't heard, this year we have to leave the only home we've ever known, Downtown Tyler. Due to the construction of the new courthouse and street closings we had to find a new home.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival moves to The Park of East Texas

The Park of East Texas is a sprawling 300-acre campus in West Tyler. The Park debuted last fall when it hosted the 108th annual East Texas State Fair. On May 10th, 2025, it will be our new home.

“The Park of East Texas was designed for events like this,” said Cody Rosenbalm, President & CEO of The Park of East Texas. “Hosting Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to provide a new home for such a beloved tradition.”

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its delicious smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned; we will announce all of our BBQ joints soon.

This year's festival will be on Saturday, May, 10th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan 31st, at 10 a.m. at reddirtbbqfest.com.

An amazing DJ all day, two Texas/Red Dirt legends, and three of the hottest bands in Texas today. Guys, we hope you're as excited as we are.

DJ set by Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith

Treaty Oak Revival

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world 24/7.