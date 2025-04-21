For the 11th year in a row, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is sold out! We are excited to see thousands of live music and bbq lovin' friends at the all new Park of East Texas on May 10th.

Would you like to be there too, showcasing just how great your business is? Well, good news. We've still got a few Red Dirt BBQ & Music festival vendor spots available.

Put Your ETX Business Onsite At Sold Out Red Dirt BBQ

This is your chance to put you, your employees and your business in front of an amazing captured audience of over 7,000 people. If you'd like to get your business in to participate, click here and sign up now. But don't wait too long, we do expect the last of our remaining booths to fill up fast.

Over the past eleven years, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has earned the reputation as East Texas' premier festival. We've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more

This year we are proud to welcome another amazing lineup, headlined by AMC New Band of the Year nominees, Treaty Oak Revival.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 lineup:

DJ set by Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith

Treaty Oak Revival

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you by Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

Looking for more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS. We're streaming this year's artists, artists from years past, and the best Texas and Red Dirt 24/7.

COMPLETE LIST: The 20+ Delicious Texas BBQ Joints at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Over the past decade, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and more.

And who can forget all of the great BBQ? Check out who we've got coming in 2025.