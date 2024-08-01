Funny License plates. How else will everyone driving around Houston, TX know that you've gotta unique and creative sense of humor without them? But for real, who doesn't love tryna decipher these in traffic? They certainly help to pass the time.

Most people opt for the randomly assigned license plate, but a few bold souls among us have something important to say and decide the best way to say it is on their license plates.

For these folks, the Texas DMV allows you to construct almost any message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette.

You can request any combination of these symbols you want, however, the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content... unless you can sneak it past them.

FOX 26 Houston, was able to collect data from January to November 2023, "it was not available for December 2023, but TxDMV's records state more than 3,000 license plates were declined." This was a massive drop from the staggering 5,000+ license plates rejected the year before.

Why are some plates rejected?

According to The TxDMV, "plates can be rejected if they are considered "objectionable", "misleading" or:

Indecent, which includes references to a sexual act, sexual body part, excretory or bodily fluids or functions, or a "69"

Vulgar, meaning containing swear or curse words

Derogatory, including words that belittle, demean, or disparage any person, group, race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or associated with an organization that advocates such expressions

Refer to race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, even if the reference is not derogatory

Refer to illegal activity like gangs, violence, or implied threats of harm. It also cannot describe, advertise, advocate, promote, encourage, glorify, or condone violence, crime or unlawful conduct. For a full list of guidelines, click here.

