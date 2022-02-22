We all need to relax. It’s something I’ve learned the hard way. If you don’t relax, you’ll simply burn out, and trust me the crash is not fun.

Relaxing on the other hand is fun, and it is worthwhile. Just like you plug in your phone to recharge it. You need to relax to recharge yourself back to full power.

Personally, I struggle to relax at home. I always see something that needs to be done, and projects that I haven’t completed or need to start. In order for me to truly relax, it’s helpful for me to travel to a place of beauty and comfort.

I may have found my next destination in the Hill Country of Texas at Hammock House. I’ll need to save up a bit, because the price per night is a bit out of my budget at the moment, but I’m already envisioning myself stretched out with a cup of coffee on the hammock of this home overlooking the beautiful grounds surrounding it.

Lounging on the hammock reading a novel, or bathing in the tub outdoors seem a lovely way to spend a relaxing weekend away to recharge. Yes, you can bathe outdoors. Inside the bathroom is modern and clean with a shower unlike any I have seen before. It’s polished concrete.

You’re secluded on the property through a private gated entrance. So you can settle into the six foot soaking tub outside and bathe under the stars if you so desire.

This seems like the ideal place to reconnect with nature and relax. It’s beautiful, modern and simple. There’s one bedroom upstairs with the hammock deck steps outside of the sliding glass door. There’s a bathroom and kitchen downstairs. The kitchen is really more of a long counter open to the living area, but for a few nights, you really don’t need more.

Would you want to escape and relax here?

