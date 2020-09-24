While we didn't get a full MLB season this year thanks to COVID, and our opportunities to see live concerts dropped to almost zero, also thanks to COVID, at least we'll always have this. With MLB playoffs set to get underway in a little over a week we thought it was a good to revisit the legendary Blast Heard 'Round The Concho Valley.

While in San Angelo for a concert in 2018, Wetzel stopped by Angelo State University Rams batting practice. Honestly I'm not sure there was any other possible outcome than this, Koe launched a ball back, back, back, backbackback, gone. Is there anything Koe can't do?

One of the biggest surprises during the lockdown was of course the Texas Rock 'n Roller signing a record deal, a big record deal. In July, Koe announced that he inked a deal with Columbia Records making him roster mates with AC/DC, Beyonce, John Mayer, and many more global superstars.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app to continuously stream Koe Wetzel, Cross Canadian Ragweed, and all your favorite Texas and Red Dirt without commercials. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.