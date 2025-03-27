(KNUE-FM) If you love the outdoors and enjoy nature here in Texas, you’re probably loving the Spring weather lately. While the pollen has been a little much, the sunshine and warm temperatures have been great.

With so many things changing with the seasons it’s likely that you’ve seen barn swallows return close to your house.

My wife (Savannah) gets so excited each year as “her” barn swallows come back to take over their nest near our front door. And each year, I tell her that I am removing their nest if they don’t start paying rent.

Although I just found out that I can’t legally remove their nest, as they are legal squatters.

Barn Swallows are Protected in Texas

Whether you have barn swallows by your front door like I do, or you see them all over highway overpasses, we’ve all seen their infamous mud nests.

According to NBCDFW, experts say that barn swallows are resourceful and reuse their nests from year to year.

And if birds are occupying a nest, you cannot remove them or the next until they vacate the nest.

Protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act

Yes, barn swallows are legally protected, meaning you are not allowed to disturb them.

This also means you cannot legally possess any part of them including feathers, the nest, or their eggs.

The good news is that if barn swallows do come to your house, they will help get rid of flying insects like wasps, and crickets.

But don’t think they will be chipping in on rent anytime soon.

