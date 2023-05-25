Rent a Cabin at this Beautiful Elephant Sanctuary, Two Hours from Tyler, TX

I came across this place and had to share with you guys, something for every family in Tyler, TX to try out. Did you know that there is an elephant sanctuary in Hugo, OK that you can spend the night at? And, yup, then eat breakfast with the elephants.

Wait 'till you see these pictures. If you've got animal lovers in your family you'll want to look into this. I've yet to go myself, but if this is advertised, it looks like a memorable experience. If you've gone before would love to hear about your stay in the comments.

Awesome Adventures is now offering cabin getaways, with an awesome twist: breakfast with the elephants! Our rustic cabins are located right next door to the Endangered Ark Foundation's secluded elephant reserve, giving you a one-of-a-kind opportunity for an up close and personal encounter with the elephants. All cabin stays come with an opportunity to hand feed and dine with an elephant.

And while some people are understandably worried about the treatment of the elephants, it's important to remember that this is an elephant sanctuary, meaning this beautiful creatures have been rescued and in some cases are already trained to do these tricks.

Checking out the accommodations and pricing, it looks like a great find. Who knows, maybe my family and I will see you and your family up there later this year.

The Endangered Ark Foundation is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the future of Asian elephants in North America and to educate the public about this endangered species.

