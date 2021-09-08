It's never a good thing when a restaurant has to close it's doors, that means a few less jobs in our area. As I was scrolling through social media I found a few people discussing that the Jack in the Box location on South Broadway has closed. Yes, there are two Jack in the Box locations so to clarify the one that closed as near Target. While the business closing isn't great news it does have us wondering what you would want to take that location now open in Tyler?

All other Jack in the Box locations are still open as of now that we know of, and let this be a reminder, if you really enjoy a restaurant make sure you support them.

There Were Some Restaurant Suggestions Already Made to Replace the Jack in the Box Restaurant that Closed in Tyler.

It's been only a few days since the Jack in the Box location in Tyler has closed but there have already been a few suggestion made as to what should take over the location on South Broadway. The suggestions so far include a second location for the popular GO FISH modern Japanese kitchen or a Popeyes Chicken.

That Locations Has It's Share of Difficulties

While there are thousands of people that drive by that location each day, it's difficult to get in and out of the parking lot and drive thru. While we all want to see a business see success in that location it's going to be tough to figure out what Tyler needs next.

