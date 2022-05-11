Everyone's curiosity always peaks when you see new construction going on. My own curiosity lead to a rabbit hole of who owns what land, what could have come to Tyler and what is for a fact being built right now. Using the City of Tyler's property search website and actually speaking with the City of Tyler, I was able to get some answers to some questions I had.

So yeah, this is going to be a rabbit hole of information coming at you. The Village at Cumberland Park has been open for several years now with a variety of shops to visit and great places to eat. There is one section right along South Broadway of that area that has remained vacant since it opened.

Why is it just grass? Why is there PVC pipe just laying on the ground? Is anything going to be built there?

What Could Have Been

I decided to do some digging. First place I went was the City of Tyler permit department. It took me a minute to figure out a good way to navigate through it but once I did, I found a plethora of information. First thing I found, a new Taco Cabana was suppossed to have been built. The fast food company had purchased one of the empty lots but backed out in 2017.

Many Tylerites would have loved to have a new Taco Cabana in town. If I'm not mistaken, there was a Taco Cabana at the corner of Loop 323 and South Broadway where 7 Eleven is now. That location was a TGI Friday's for about 20 years before that.

In-N-Out Burger

Next piece of information I came across was something that has been speculated on since The Village at Cumberland Park opened, that In-N-Out Burger would be coming to Tyler. Here's the thing, you're not wrong, In-N-Out Burger does own the lot that is at the corner of Centennial Parkway and South Broadway.

After calling the City of Tyler permit department, In-N-Out Burger has not presented plans to build yet. I guess we'll just have to take a wait to have our own Whataburger versus In-N-Out Burger discussion like I did when I visited Frisco last year.

What's the new construction going on now in front of The Village at Cumberland Park?

When looking on the City of Tyler website, all it says is that the owner is The Village at Cumberland Park. When I called the City of Tyler permit department, I was told that will be a new building that will be able to house one or two businesses. Basically, they're building it than adding businesses later.

No matter how you look at it, though, its always exciting to see new businesses popping up in Tyler. Sure, we would love to see more locally owned establishments pop up but having spots for the bigger chains isn't a bad thing, either.

