(Lake Jackson, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a Texas founded and beloved pit stop for many a traveler. Me and my fiancé are in that large group of fans. But that doesn't mean Buc-ee's is loved by everyone. We have a friend who is not a fan and doesn't understand the hype it gets. I've heard others call Buc-ee's a tourist trap. As Buc-ee's continues its expansion into other regions of the country, more and more residents of those towns are starting to push back against the gas station giant.

Colorado Residents Fight Back During Public Meeting

Buc-ee's opened its first store in Colorado in March of this year (2024). Fans of Buc-ee's, and those who had never experienced the store, lined to be the first one's inside. It was an exciting day for the city of Johnstown, Colorado. That excitement led Buc-ee's to propose a second location in the state in the small town of Palmer Lake. However, residents of the small town, a population of around 3,000, are not happy about the proposed build and made it well known in a public meeting Tuesday, December 3.

Residents met at the Palmer Lake Elementary School cafeteria to hear about the proposed new location. At times, the meeting became hostile and very argumentative as the town folk let their displeasure be known to the Buc-ee's representatives on hand. Their concerns were very valid as many wondered if it would shoot their property values up. Others didn't want the light pollution and the increased traffic. Several others worried about the area because of how dangerous it can get during a winter storm (gazette.com).

We don't desire your beaver nuggets. - Palmer Lake resident Alexandra Olivier

The residents of that area like to keep their small town just that, a small town. They have rejected other chain store proposals in the past. The city of Palmer Lake will discuss the proposal further at another meeting this Thursday, December 12, 2024. With the overall negative reaction to the Buc-ee's proposal, there may be a good chance of it not coming to that town.

