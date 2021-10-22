I've been to some nice hotels before, even some all-inclusive resorts in Mexico but this new resort being built in Oklahoma City would put them all to shame. The Chickasaw Nation is working on a new $300 million dollar resort project with hotel rooms for guests and a fantastic looking water park.

This new resort would be positioned around the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City's mayor David Holt posted on Facebook about the new resort boasting about it's size with 400-hotel rooms, the water park being both indoors and outdoors, lots of retail, dining opportunities, and conferences rooms available for rentals.

The New Oklahoma City Resort Will Be Named the OKANA Resort

The OKANA resort is sure to bring families from all over the area to check out this beautiful facility. Mayor Holt continued to brag online that this resort will be world-class. His hope is that this resort helps more families also visit the First Americans Museum that explains the history and culture of Native and Indigenous people. Mayor Holt continued to say that "this development will help it realize it's full potential as a national and international destination."

Most People Are Very Excited to Hear About the OKANA Resort Being Built

The reaction online has been very positive so far, most people just wanting to know when it will be done so they can book a stay. There are also tons of positive comments regarding the water park being indoor and outdoor so it can be used year round.

