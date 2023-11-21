The Greatest Fake Pork Sandwich has Returned in All Its Glory, the McRib
Well, here we are my friends. The most wonderful time of the year. I'm not talking about cooler temps or colorful lights or presents, I am talking about the McRib. The only reason I visit McDonald's outside of breakfast (we'll get to that in a minute). The McRib is awesome and any other opinion is wrong. Last year was suppossed to be the final time you could get a McRib. But like KISS and the Eagles, that farewell tour didn't end.
The Greatest Fake Pork Sandwich has Returned in All Its Glory, the McRib
Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media
Greatest Fake Piece of Pork Ever
So once a year, McDonald's bring back a sandwich. It's a sandwich that is in no way healthy nor will it compete with any BBQ joint in Texas. It is a fake piece of pork dipped in BBQ sauce, with pickles and onions, on a long bun. It is so good. It is called the McRib.
Only for Breakfast
Here's my thing about McDonald's, I love McDonald's breakfast. The sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin or sausage biscuit are my favorites. The oblong hash brown is so good, especially if you break it in half and add it to your sausage biscuit. But outside of breakfast, I am not a McDonald's fan. I do like their fries, though.
Limited Time Only
I hate that the McRib is only available for a month. As much as I want the tangy goodness to be available year round, I would probably burn myself out on it. So I'll just enjoy it this Fall. Plus, there is the bonus of when you're finished, you can dip your fries in the BBQ sauce that dripped off.
So Great
To those shaking your head and telling me I'm crazy, you're wrong, except for the crazy part, I am, a little, or maybe a lot, I haven't been tested. Happy McRib season, friends. Enjoy.
Check Out These 27 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman
Go to Infinity and Beyond at This Toy Story Themed Airbnb in El Paso
Gallery Credit: Airbnb