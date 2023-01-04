The City Of Longview, TX Invites You To Citywide MLK Weekend Celebration

The Next Major Holiday Coming Up On The Calendar Is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday And Celebrations Are Being Planned All Across East Texas.

As the nation prepares to spend a weekend honoring a hero of the Civil Rights Movement, The City of Longview has big plans and a big schedule of events for the MLK Weekend and we're happy to share all the details about it with you!

The Citywide MLK Celebration Begins Friday, Jan. 13th And Continues Through Monday Jan. 26th.

The celebration begins on Jan. 13th with a reception at the Longview Community Center followed by the MLK Jazz Concert featuring Low D and The Mack Guice Band. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased online.

The MLK Celebration Parade Starts At 10:00 AM on Saturday Jan. 14th.

Participants will gather at Pittman Street and the parade will end at Foster Middle School on MLK Boulevard. All participants must pre-register by Noon, Friday, January 6 to participate. For more information, contact Dietrich Johnson at 903-237-1089 or register at this LINK...

Following the parade will be the Community Festival at Noon featuring vendors, food, music and kids activities up until 3:00 pm. Then at 6:30 PM, The Annual Humanitarian Celebration will take place at Parkview Baptist Church located at 2014 Green St.

The Celebration Concludes With The MLK March On Monday Jan. 16th.

The march will be begin at 11:00 AM at the Broughton Recreation Center and end at Mount Olive Baptist Church located at 306 S. MLK Boulevard. A Memorial Service will be held there after. For more information on the MLK Weekend Celebration, visit longviewtexas.gov/MLK or call 903-237-1089.

