Inflation is the Word of the Year across Texas and the whole country. Prices are going up, and continuing to go up, almost on a daily basis. It's frustrating for just about anyone nowadays even if you make a really good salary. Inflation has even made a once a week date night turn into a once a month date night because restaurant prices have had to go up. A popular destination for a date night is either Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 or Jaggers. Sadly, inflation woes are now hitting those popular restaurants.

Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers

Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers are three restaurants all under the same umbrella. It started with Texas Roadhouse with their awesome steaks and those rolls with cinnamon butter followed by their sports bar concept of Bubba's 33 and then the fast food style of Jaggers. Each concept offers their own distinct menu but with that quality you would expect from a night at Texas Roadhouse.

But as with every other restaurant chain, grocery store, retail outlet and others, the rising inflation is causing Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers to increase their menu prices. It won't be a huge increase but enough that you'll notice it at 2.2%. The bright side of this news is that those rolls we love at Texas Roadhouse will stay free.

Expansion Plans

Those price increases won't slow expansion plans for any of their three restaurants, however. The three brands are opening a combined total of 30 new restaurants over the next few months (mysanantonio.com).

You'll find all three restaurants in East Texas:

Texas Roadhouse

Tyler - 2101 ESE Loop 323

Longview - 320 E. Loop 281

Lufkin - 4500 S. Medford Dr.

Bubba's 33

Longview - 200 E. Loop 281

Tyler - 4504 S. Broadway Ave.

Jaggers

Longview - 2541 Judson Rd.

Inflation does seem to be slowing a little. It needs to stop because it's getting to the point that we can't afford anything. Companies are having to lay off people because their investors aren't making any money because of the rise in inflation. That causes the remaining employees to hard twice as hard for the same pay because there's less people to do the job which make stress levels unhealthy. It's a sad spiral our country is in right now.

