No One Knows What The Official Sport of Texas Is

I walked around the office this morning quizzing my coworkers. I wanted to know who knew what the official sport of Texas is. My findings were very disappointing. Basically, no one in my office knows what the official sport of Texas is.

I asked twenty-seven of my coworkers "What is the official sport of Texas?" And of the twenty-seven only five knew the answer. Of course, after I told them the correct answer 100% were all like "Oh, yeah. I knew that." Yeah, right, Kevin. You ain't know nuthin'! you liar.

Of course, football is king here. But the official sport of Texas isn't fought on the gridiron. Nope, it happens in arenas. The roots of the Texas rodeo can be traced back to the Spanish cattle culture of the 1700s. Since 1996, Rodeo has been our state's official sport.

Popularity of rodeos in Texas.

Here in Texas, Rodeos are a big part of our culture. Hundreds of small towns host their own each year, and a few of the largest in the country are held annually here in The Lone Star State.

We've got the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Where in addition to the best cowboys and cowgirls show up, each also brings some of the biggest names in music as well.

So did you know the correct answer? Go around your office and see who else knows what the official sport of Texas is. I bet it's less than half.

Oh, and by the way. no one even likes you, Kevin.

If Your Landlord Does Any of These 7 Things in Texas, They're Breaking the Law Not all landlords in Texas are bad. But if they do any of these seven things, they're breaking the law. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com