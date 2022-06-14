Rose City Airfest 2022 Air Show Ticket Information and Details

Camp V Tyler

We are so lucky to have such a fun event here in East Texas, you’re going to want to put this on your summer schedule now. In celebration of America and to assist East Texas Veterans the amazing people at Camp V is hosting the 2nd annual Rose City Airfest taking place Friday, July 1st, 2022. The event will once again be held at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (150 Airport Blvd), Tyler, TX 75704. 

There will be lots of fun for the entire family just like last year. Lots of amazing planes for you to see and take pictures, but you can also speak with some of the pilots and learn about the history of these planes, how and when they have been used in our country's history. If you need to purchase tickets to the event, click here. There are even some planes that you can purchase a ride to make the experience even more fun. 

The Rose City Airfest Air Show Will Be Fun For Hours 

The parking opens for the event beginning at 1:00 pm, gates for the event will open at 2:00 pm, then the real fun begins. The aircraft exhibit will be open for everyone to enjoy from 2:00pm until 5:00pm and the airshow will kick off around 6:00pm. 

Here is a List of Planes Expected to be at the Rose City Airfest  

A-10 Warthog Thunderbolt 

B-29 Superfortress (You can purchase a ride for this plane) 

P-51 Mustang 

AeroShell Aerobatic Team 

B-25 Devil Dog (You can purchase a ride for this plane) 

O-1 Bird Dog 

Mig-17 

T-33 Shooting Star 

DH-115 Vampire Fighter Bomber 

Mig-17 

Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow 

T-37 Tweety Bird 

PT-17 Stearman 

Here is a look at just a short clip of the Rose City Airfest in 2021: 

2021 Rose City Airfest Pictures

Here is a look at some of the amazing planes on display at the Rose City Airfest in 2021.

