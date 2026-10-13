Rose City Airfest Brings Thousands Together in Tyler for a Great Cause

The 6th annual Rose City Airfest brought aviation enthusiasts, military supporters and families together at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport this past weekend, filling the skies over East Texas with historic aircraft, incredible jets and breathtaking aerial performances. With beautiful weather, plenty of food and activities, and a mission to support local veterans, the event offered a memorable weekend for the community.

Beyond the amazing event, it was also a huge fundraiser for Camp V, which is an organization dedicated to supporting active-duty service members and veterans in East Texas following their military service.

READ MORE: Enjoy these 30 Photos of Historical Planes at Rose City Airfest

Rose City Airfest Gives East Texas a Show to Remember

There were thousands of people in attendance on Saturday and Sunday as the gates opened at 9:00 a.m. The airshow kicking off at noon both days, and even those not in attendance had wonderful things to say online as there were so many aircrafts taking flight over East Texas.

There were lots of vendors, plenty of food options for everyone, and it was tremendous to see some of the skydivers that were brave enough to land touch down where all the action was taking place.

In a world that can feel a bit crazy at times it was fun to see thousands of people with huge smiles on their face as they watched all the fun that was going on in Tyler, Texas.

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Put Rose City Airfest on Your East Texas Bucket List for 2027

If you didn't get a chance to attend this year, I would highly suggest putting this on your to-do list in 2027. It's something the whole family will enjoy and remember it's all for a great cause.

See Inside a 1928 Passenger Airplane AND See Owensboro from Way Up in the Sky I was fortunate enough to be a passenger aboard a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B Transcontinental Air Transport. We flew all the way around Owensboro. It was amazing to get a bird's-eye view of the city from inside such a beautiful old aircraft. Gallery Credit: Dave Spencer