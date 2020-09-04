RTX Sunday Video: Koe Wetzel ‘Sundy or Mundy’

Koe cares, Koe just doesn't care what anyone thinks about what he's doing. Back in July, Columbia Record's newest act dropped his latest music video and a body into a lake while lamenting whether it is "Sundy or Mundy?" This week it's your RTX Sundy Video.

What was the inspiration for the music video? Koe tells American Songwriter, "My uncle told me a story about a chicken farmer whose wife cheated on him, so he killed her lover and asked my uncle to take care of the body. My uncle passed away a couple years back, so I felt like I could reenact the story the way he described it.”

The video's biggest low-key twist of course comes at the end, when a young fan wearing a Koe tee runs up to take a picture with him. That's when we realize he's not playing a character, it's supposed to be the real Koe who just dumped a body in a real lake.

