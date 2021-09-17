RTX Sunday Video: Jon Wolfe ‘Heart to Steal Tonight’

Jon Wolfe is on a tear on Texas radio. His last single "Feels Like Country Music" rose to the top of radio in the Lone Star State last September and his latest "Tequila Sunrise is closing in on the top spot -- a place that Wolfe has grown accustom to being.

Last year, just a month shy of their one year wedding anniversary (he and Amber tied the knot on November 30th 2019), Wolfe released this wonderful music video featuring never-before-seen footage from their wedding.

During Jon's last visit to Radio Texas LIVE! he told us that he had no intention of singing at his wedding but at the last minute his wife requested he sing "Heart To Steal Tonight," it was their wedding song. So, of course, he obliged.

While COVID has slowed everyone down last year especially, 2019 was a big one for Wolfe. In addition to getting married he launched his signature tequila, Juan Lobo, and released his Feels Like Country Music EP in June that year.

Wolfe said at the time of its release, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to get these new tunes to you guys. It’s been a long time coming and there’s been a ton of hard work put into this. I worked with Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard on this project and I think we’ve put together something really special!"

