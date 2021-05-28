RTX Sunday Video: Kolby Cooper ‘One Night Stand’

At just 21-years-old, Kolby Cooper has quickly become a force in the Texas Scene. The East Texas native is racking up Spotify streams like he's been at this for a decade, and he's not slowing down.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cooper released his last full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big songs including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

In May of 2020, Kolby was on Radio Texas, LIVE! with us where we debuted his brand new song "If I Still Had It," the song was included on his new EP, Vol. 2. The new project finds Cooper hitting his stride and finding new levels.

Get our free mobile app

This week Cooper lands The RTX Sunday Video with his newest music video for his fan favorite, "One Night Stand." In the video Kolby and the guys are on the hunt for a new night stand, just one night stand.

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." It's available anywhere mediocre podcasts are accepted. And if you are looking for a nonstop stream of the best music in the universe, download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app. You can use it to continuously stream Kolby Cooper and your favorite Texas and Red Dirt.