RTX Sunday Video: Cross Canadian Ragweed ‘Alabama’

Even though they broke up over 10-years-ago, and the chances of a Ragweed reunion are about as high as Koe dropping a Christian-Polka album for Christmas, to this day Cross Canadian Ragweed remain the epitome of Red Dirt. They are and will forever be the scale on which bands from Oklahoma are measured.

That MusicFest Cody Canada and Ragweed tribute album was releases early this year. It was recorded in January '20 and was arguably the last good thing to happen that year. Cody Canada and Cross Canadian Ragweed were honored in Steamboat Springs, Colo. with the "MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed."

The album boasts seventeen Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by Texas most beloved acts including Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, and so many more.

With this week's RTX Sunday Video we take a look back at our favorite boys from Oklahoma, and a song named after our 43rd favorite state, "Alabama."

