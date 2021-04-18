RTX Sunday Video: Shane Smith & The Saints ‘All I See Is You’

It's not something I just throw around, but no doubt that if you listen to Radio Texas, LIVE! ever, you've heard me say Shane Smith & The Saints are one Texas' most dynamic and most must-see live bands.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, we haven't had many opportunities to jam with the guys this past year cause of that damn worldwide pandemic.

Shane Smith and the Saints burst onto the scene in the early '10s, with hits including "Dance the Night Away," and "Feather in The Wind." From there they have established themselves as one of the scene's most respected bands.

In the summer of 2019 Shane and the boys released their epic, Hail Mary, in parts, featuring their most recent smash, "Heaven Knows." This week The Saints' live music video for their song "All I See Is You," off their album Geronimo, is your RTX Sunday Video. Don't miss any chance to see these guys live, it's life altering.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Craving more Texas and Red Dirt? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world for the rest of your life.

Radio Texas, LIVE! is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.