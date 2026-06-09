A fugitive in Rusk County just found out that breaking the law in Texas has serious consequences. The East Texas fugitive was arrested on charges of trespassing, evading arrest, drugs and gun charges.

Why Dustin Aiken Was Wanted by Authorities

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Dustin Aiken was a fugitive with outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, theft of property and drug charges.

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How Deputies Located the Fugitive

The arrest took place June 2 after law enforcement received a tip that he was trespassing on private property. Aiken was taken into custody in a wooded area off Rusk County Road 1114.

At the time of the arrest, Aiken had a federal detainer for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities also confirmed that Aiken had a firearm and suspected methamphetamine on him when they took him into custody. He will be facing additional charges for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

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Charges and Bond Details Following the Arrest

Aiken was transported to the Rusk County Jail on bonds totaling $105,000. The bonds were set by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

Law enforcement officials said that Aiken is also a person of interest in other theft cases under investigation in Rusk County, and that it’s possible that additional charges could be filed against him.

Law enforcement officials say investigations into theft and drug-related crimes remain ongoing in Rusk County.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Photos from Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas See what school was like in the 1990s as you look through these photos of an abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins