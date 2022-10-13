The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.

This task force started September 30, 2022

This Rusk County Sheriff's Office task force is called S.P.E.A.R. or Sheriff's Professional Enforcement & Advanced Response. This group of officers from administrative, investigative and patrol divisions serve the people of Rusk County and help bring in fugitives, solve major crimes, street crimes and other duties. S.P.E.A.R.'s first investigation brought in seven people for felony-controlled substance violations.

The Latest Investigation

Their second investigation resulted in the arrests of 11 people following a search warrant being initiated at a residence on County Road 466D in Rusk County. That warrant allowed the task force members to recover stolen equipment from Cherokee County worth about $40,000. The task force also found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, high concentration THC, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms.

No other details were provided at this time. Great job so far with this new S.P.E.A.R. task force in Rusk County. This group looks to continue their pledge to protect and serve the community so residents can feel safe in their communities.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.

You can see the 11 individuals that were arrested below:

