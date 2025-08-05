Sixth Street in Austin, TX, is the stuff of legends. We visit it, drink on it, make new friends on it, sing about it, and far too often Texans are hurt on it, too. This week, a new safety and beautification project is coming to the popular tourist area.

Back in December, city planners installed fencing along Sixth Street in the hopes of making it safer for pedestrians. The good news is that the wider sidewalks have done just that and allowed for vehicle traffic to be reopened for the weekends. Austin, TX: Safety Upgrades Now Coming to Sixth Street

Since the launch of the safety project, according to KVUE, "preliminary Austin Police Department (APD) data has shown positive results, including reductions in arrests, use-of-force incidents and officer injuries in the Sixth Street area."

In January 2025, Austin Transportation and Public Works, in partnership with Austin Police, installed rubberized curbs and fencing on both sides of East Sixth Street in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks. The fencing was replaced with water-filled barricades in May 2025 while a long-term interim solution was identified. After meeting with internal and external stakeholders, the water-filled barricades will be replaced with concrete barricades the week of August 11, 2025. Upon installation, the Downtown Austin Alliance plans a barricade “beautification” project to enhance the visual experience and aesthetics of the concrete barricades through graphic design and painting. Read the full memorandum here.

After the installation is complete, the city will be launching the beautification project. Be on the lookout for the new barricades/pieces of art next time you visit The Live Music Capital of the World.