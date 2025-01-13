Popular Outdoor Brand Bankrupt, Now Closing All Texas Stores

Brick-and-mortar stores are really taking it on the chin, especially in this post-COVID online world we are in. They were falling from fashion before 2020, but since there has been a dramatic shift to online shopping.

Data from the U.S. Courts shows a 16.2% rise in total bankruptcy filings as of June 2024, for big and small businesses, and it's not over, Bankruptcy Watch reports that Chapter 11 business filings could continue rising this in '25 due to inflation and interest rate pressures.

If you missed the news last year, another brand will soon be closing down all of its physical stores in the wake of filing for bankruptcy.

Salt Life is a lifestyle, restaurant, and clothing brand that was founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Late last the company filed for bankruptcy.

Salt Life's parent company, Delta Apparel Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June of 2024. During the subsequent bankruptcy auction, the beach brand was purchased by Iconix International Inc.

The first move by Iconix is to close all of the physical Salt Life stores across all ten states, including both Texas stores located at 5885 Gulf FWY, Texas City, TX 77591, and at 1506 TX-100, Port Isabel, TX 78578. Next they're planning to revamp the brand.

Both Texas stores are currently, and you can still participate in the company's liquidation sales, across all 28 Salt Life locations. Big savings right now as customers can purchase discounted merchandise for up to 40% off.

