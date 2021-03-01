Salvation Army Free Bottled Water Distribution In Gilmer

Even though another a week has passed since Texas was effectively shut down from the winter storm, many residents are still having a hard time trying to get access to bottled water since a lot of it was brought up in stores.

With boil water notices having been lifted in many East Texas communities, many residents still don't feel comfortable using tap water at this time so its understandable why many are pressing for the need for bottled water and the Salvation Army in Upshur County is offering help.

The Gilmer Service Unit of The Salvation Army will be distributing FREE bottled water to Upshur County residents on Tuesday March 2nd beginning at 11:30 AM at Gilmer Yamboree Park located just past Wal-Mart on Hwy 271 North. Stop by if you're in Upshur County and pick up a free case of water for you and the family or any neighbors you may know in need.

For more information on this, contact The Salvation Army Gilmer Service Unit at 903-238-3583.