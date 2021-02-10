Sam Hunt Teases New Music ‘Coming Soon’

Less than a year after Sam Hunt dropped his sophomore project, Southside, the singer is teasing more new music on the horizon. He posted a shot of himself in the studio to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 10), along with the brief caption, "New songs coming soon."

While Hunt didn't share any more details about what he's got in store, a look through his recent social media history offers a few clues. In January, he posted a picture of himself alongside a number of musicians and songwriters he's worked with in the past. Among them is guitarist and songwriter Tyrone Carreker, who has toured with Hunt and is credited in some of the songs on Southside. Also featured in the shot is songwriter and performer Ernest K. Smith, who has co-written with Hunt in the past, including for that album.

The picture may have been snapped at a friendly hang, but it also could indicate that Hunt is getting the band back together to start work on a new album. Also, way back in June of 2020, Hunt shared a picture of himself at work on new music, along with a caption telling fans how disappointed he was to have to cancel his planned tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ended his post by promising to get back out on the road as soon as it was safe to do so, and added, "In the meantime, I'm going to try to get some new music together for next year."

Still, fans who've been following Hunt's career thus far can't be blamed for being surprised he's got new music in the works so soon. When he announced that his Southside album was coming out, it was the end of a long five-year wait for his fans, who'd been hotly anticipating a new album ever since the singer put out his hit debut, Montevallo, in 2015.

