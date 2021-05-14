In need of a new gig with a stable company "committed to American quality and traditional values?" This may be just what you're looking for.

Open and successful since 1947, the nation's third biggest poultry producer is hosting hiring events in East Texas. Sanderson Farms is looking for folks for hourly shifts right now--both first and second shifts.

Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., there's a drive-in hiring event at their Tyler location at 13523 FM 2015. Social distancing precautions will be in place.

They're also looking to fill a line operator position. If you're interested in this position, don't forget to RSVP for the event. Link provided below.

Please know if you're conditionally hired at the event, you'll be asked to undergo a health screening at the event. Also, make sure you bring valid photo I.D. with you.

OK, let's talk money. Entry level jobs start at $14.45 per hour. However, the wages can vary depending on shift and experience level. Sanderson Farms is also offering benefits which include insurance--medical, dental, vision, and life. Paid vacation, holidays, 401K savings plans and employee stock options are available.

Step number 1? RSVP to attend the event and apply online RSVP to attend the event and apply online here.

Step number 2? If you're interested in the line operator position, visit them online If you're interested in the line operator position, visit them online here.

They're also hosting a hiring event in Palestine on Wednesday, May 19 at their location at 320 Sanderson Farms Pkwy between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the afternoon and early evening.

Sanderson Farms is an equal opportunity employer.

