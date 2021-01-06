Sanderson Farms In Tyler Hosting Hiring Event Jan. 9th

If you're out of work right now, we have details on a major hiring event that's happening this weekend in Tyler.

Sanderson Farms will be hosting a hiring event that will have social distancing measures in place this Saturday Jan. 9th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at their processing facility at 13523 FM 2015 in Tyler.

Sanderson Farms has several positions open including live operator and live receiving with entry level employees earning $14.45 per hour with pay varying by shift and tenure. Applicants are being asked to complete an application online before arrival but you'll be allowed to apply using your smart phone at the hiring event.

For these and all hiring events, expect to follow COVID protocols upon arriving including receiving a face mask and a COVID test.

To apply or RSVP for this event, or for more details visit their website here.

There will also be another hiring event in Palestine on Jan. 16th from 8:00 AM to Noon. We'll keep you posted with details on that!

Sanderson Farms offers competitive compensation and benefits including medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and holidays, 401k savings plan and an employee stock ownership plan.