SAVE MONEY: Five Things You Forget Are Raising Your Texas Electric Bill

Texas is in the midst of a summer heatwave and chances are it will only get hotter as we head into August. Rising temps mean rising electric bills for Texans, so let's look at Five Things You Forget Are Raising Your Texas Electric Bill.

Since we all know that "knowing is half the battle" (thanks to '80s G.I. JOE cartoons), becoming aware of some potential electricity sucks in your home should help you save some dough this summer.

Of course, the air conditioner sucks up a big chunk of the energy your home uses, but no one will be turning that off anytime soon (until November, maybe). Heating and cooling are responsible for just over half of your home’s energy usage. Did you know that moving your thermostat up one degree can save around 3% on your monthly electricity bill?

Lighting is a big one too. We all were yelled at as kids to turn off lights and we're all more than likely yelling at our kids now to do the same. LED lights have made a drastic change for us here, but lighting still accounts for around 10% of your electric bill - so don't forget to turn out lights when you leave a room.

Screens are everywhere now. You've got screens, your kids have screens, and your dog and cat demand screens. But how much of an impact do our screens have on our electricity bills?

There are a few things that you could cut down on, or even unplug when not in use that could equal a little extra money in your bank account. Finance Buzz has some great information to help me you out this summer and year-round

Five Things You Forget Are Raising Your Texas Electric Bill Finance Buzz has some great information to help me you out this summer and year-round