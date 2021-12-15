Scam Claims to be FBI Using Kilgore, TX Police Phone Number

It's always shocking to me when I hear just how hard scammers will work to try and steal money from people, but we are seeing yet another scam and this one can be a little tricky. When making the calls it looks as if the scammer is calling using a phone number that is used by the Kilgore Police Department so if you don't know about the scam it would be easy to become a victim.

According to the Kilgore News Herald, a call was made last week to a former Kilgore city employee claiming to be investigating the man's online purchasing habits and history and asked for his personal information. That immediately raised a red flag for the individual and he even recognized the phone number on his caller ID as a Kilgore Police phone number. So, he was quickly able to realize it was a scam and reported it to law enforcement.

Kilgore Law Enforcement is Looking Into Their Number Being Used

It's very difficult to track down who is responsible for scams like this, but the Kilgore Police Department is doing everything possible to find the people responsible. The exact phone number that was used in the scam was (903) 983-1559, if you see that phone number pop up on your caller ID, you should contact the Kilgore Police Department and report it.

The Most Important Thing You Can Do to Avoid This Phone Scam

These individuals will say anything to try and get your personal information, don't give out your personal information on the phone. No one from law enforcement will ever call you and ask for personal information. Especially the FBI, if they want to chat with you they will show up in person. Just a reminder to be careful this holiday season it's easy to fall into the trap as we're all so busy this time of year. Just be careful, and never give out personal information.

