Did You Know The Oldest Restaurant in Texas Dates Back to 1866 Austin, TX?

You may not have ever given it a thought, but Texas has an oldest restaurant and it dates back to the mid-19th century. Established in 1866, in Austin, TX, Scholz Garten was founded by German immigrant August Scholz and is still serving patrons to this day.

This place looks like it's amazing.

It was 1866 when German immigrant and Civil War veteran August Scholz opened his public bar and café over an old boardinghouse. He had purchased the building and surrounding property for $2400. Scholz Garten soon became a favorite meeting place for the German population in and around Austin.

If you've ever spent time in Germany you likely developed a fondness for schnitzel, well they've reportedly got some of the best in Texas

According to their menu their Wienerschnitzel is "Tender, thin sliced Veal, pretzel breaded & pan-fried, lemon caper aioli Served i RotKohl" and the Spätzel Jägerschnitzel is "Thin sliced Pork Loin, pretzel breaded & pan-fried Served i Mushroom Gravy, RotKohl & Spätzel"

Sounds delicious.

Interesting to note that Scholz Garten only recently became the oldest restaurant in Texas. Until it closed down, The Stagecoach Inn, in Salado, dating back to 1861, held that title.

Next time you're in Austin, you may want to make it a point to visit Scholz Garten, the oldest restaurant/live music venue in Texas, established in 1866. Their address is: 1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX, United States, Texas. And you can check out more about them on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

