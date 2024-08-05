The calendar has turned over to August which means that getting your kids ready to head back to school in Texas is the priority. In just a couple of weeks, the school bell will once again ring across the cities of Jacksonville, Tyler, Lindale, Athens and all over East Texas. That bell ringing means school buses will be joining our morning and afternoon commutes again. So now is the perfect time to refresh ourselves with the school bus and school zone laws.

It is the Law to Yield to School Buses

We get it, it can be frustrating to get stuck behind a school bus when we're running late for work. But remember, those buses are transporting children. Those buses will constantly be stopping to pick up or drop off children. So either adjust your schedule so your commute is outside of the time the buses normally run or find an alternate route. No matter how much of a hurry you're in, you MUST follow the law when it involves school buses with their flashing lights. Also remember, most school buses are equipped with cameras. If you think you won't be seen going around a stopped school bus with its lights on, you will and could face some serious penalties if you do.

This graphic perfectly explains the law for stopping for a school bus:

Pflugerville Police Department via Facebook Pflugerville Police Department via Facebook loading...

You will be fined if caught violating school bus laws

There are some penalties to be aware of if you do not follow the rules regarding a school bus (stephenslaw.com):

A first conviction can result in a fine of $500 up to $1,250

A second conviction can result in a fine of $1,000 up to $2,000 and possible license suspension

If an accident occurs and results in serious bodily injury, the result could be a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail

When a school zone is active, meaning the yellow lights are flashing, you are required by law to slow down to the posted limit until you reach the end of that school zone and are prohibited from using your cell phone. Penalties do vary by city if caught but below is a good starting point:

Speeding in a school zone can be $220 or more

Caught using your cell phone in a school zone can be up to $200 or more

You could also face having your driver's license revoked for up to six months if caught violating school bus laws on multiple occasions. More important than the fines involved, however, is that you are putting the lives of children getting on or off the school bus in danger.

But "I'm Late for Work" or "I Can't Stand Driving So Slow"

Tough luck dude and dudette. When the school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing or the school zones lights are flashing yellow, you must stop and you must slow down to the posted speed limit. Put away your phone, pay attention to your surroundings, follow the speed limit and be a courteous driver. It's not very hard to do. Especially now that kids will be heading back to school over the coming weeks across East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: How Wolf Brand Chili Got Its Start in Corsicana

READ MORE: A Fake Buc-ee's Billboard Caused a Lot of Online Uproar

After Big Legal Troubles, This Houston Darth Vader Home is Back on the Market This Darth Vader helmet looking Houston home is back on the market after some big legal issues by the current owner. Gallery Credit: har.com

Some of the Best $1, $2, $5 and More Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play (Accurate as of August 1, 2024) There are still a plethora of jackpots ready for you to win whether you're playing a $1, $2, $5 or more scratch off. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery