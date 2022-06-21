Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are expecting their first child in 2022.

The couple tell People that they're expecting a baby boy in November. That surprised the singer, as he figured he'd be a girl dad first.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," he tells the magazine. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

Baby McCreery will be the couple's first after marrying in June of 2018. They've dated since high school, and she's stayed with him while he chased his country music dreams after winning American Idol in 2011, but also stayed true to her own dreams. She worked as a nurse at Duke University Hospital, but the 28-year-old singer indicated she'd be shifting to more missionary work in the future.

When Gabi, also 28, found out she was pregnant, she planned to tell her husband about it before they attended a hockey game together. That didn't quite work out because his flight was delayed, which forced her into an awkward situation.

"I'm over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she's like, 'I think I'll just lay low tonight,'" McCreery recalls. Fortunately, "I didn't think anything of it."

She told him the next morning instead. McCreery says he's looking forward to getting his son involved in sports, especially baseball.

The couple got to enjoy some extended time alone when the pandemic hit and put a halt to McCreery's touring plans, but he's been back at it in 2022. His current single, "Damn Strait," is the second single from his most recent album, Same Truck, and it follows four back-to-back No. 1 hits, the most recent of which was "You Time." McCreery has also been back on stage in 2022, with his official tour calendar showing an active schedule of dates through most of the year.

This baby will not be the first grandchild in the family — Gabi's sister welcomed her first child in 2018, making Scotty an uncle. He also has an older sister named Ashley.