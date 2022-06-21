Smith County Sheriff Reports One Man Dead In Officer Involved Shooting Near Lindale, TX

UPDATE: The deceased in this officer involved shooting is identified as Taylor Ray Stevenson – 25 of Greenville, Texas.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us the latest details of an officer involved shooting that took place overnight near Lindale after someone broke into a home and held police at by for nearly 30 minutes before he was shot to death by a deputy.

The Drama Began To Unfold At 1:30 AM Tuesday (June 21).

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center received a call from a third party that her daughter lived near the school in Lindale and her daughter’s boyfriend was actively breaking into the residence. The call was then transferred to the Lindale Police Department.

At 1:43 am the call was transferred back to Smith County Dispatch once it was confirmed the residence was in the county and not in the City of Lindale. The residence was determined to be in the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. Officers with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress call and Lindale Police Department units responded to back up the Sheriff’s Office units

The Call Was For A "Break-In" In Progress

It was reported at that time that the caller’s daughter had locked her boyfriend out of the house and he was attempting to break into the residence through a window. The third party caller advised a few minutes later that her daughter texted to her that the boyfriend had made entry into the residence and had kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two small children. The suspect began assaulting the female occupant of the residence and attempted to take the phone away from her.

Lindale police arrived on scene and they were advised that the suspect was still inside the residence with a two year old child.

Smith County Sheriff's Arrived At 1:44 AM

Upon arrival, police were told that the suspect was known to be armed with a gun, but it was unknown if he had it at that time. Deputies attempted to talk to the suspect at the front door of the residence until 2:13 am when the suspect was determined to have a pistol in his hand. A short time later Deputies on scene notified dispatch that shots had been fired and the actor was down.

The Unidentified Suspect Died At The Hospital

EMS had been staging near the location and immediately responded to the scene. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the suspect until EMS arrived on scene. He was treated by EMS on scene and transported to UT Main where he was determined to have expired upon his arrival at the hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.

Texas Rangers Are Investigating

In any officer involved shooting involving a Smith County Deputy, it is common protocol to request a disinterested third party law enforcement entity to conduct an independent investigation. Three Texas Rangers responded to the location and are in the process of conducting an independent investigation. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation which is also Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol.

