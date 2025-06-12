If you love history, architecture, and Texas I've got something here that may have you lose your freaking mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's a real beaut.

The home has a rich history and in 1974, it received a historical marker on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oldest Standing Mansion In Texas

Our goal is to preserve and restore the Seaquist House, a unique 19th century Hill Country landmark, and to reopen it for public tours, events and other activities. We plan to renew the most architecturally significant structure in Mason County for a better tomorrow and to enhance the historic tourism of the community.

The home's website shares that construction began in 1887 by Rev. Thomas A. Broad. "Broad was a popular Methodist pastor whose sermons “showed deep thought and a familiarity with important scientific discoveries,” via the Mason County News.

However, he eventually became better known in Mason for his second occupation as a stone carver and builder. Just look at this home. To this day, the home, a sandstone structure, with wrap-around porches, and a beautiful interior, that includes a chapel and a ballroom is stunning.

PUBLIC TOURS are available every first Saturday of the month. They begin at 10 am and the final tour starts at 1:30 pm. Admission is $15 for adults, for children 9-12 it is $5, and children 8 and under free.

If you're interested in more information you can contact: Jan Appleby, Tour Director

janell@ctesc.net.

Now, let's take a look at this beautiful Hill Country home: