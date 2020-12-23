Search For Missing Student Suspended By Texas EquuSearch

After days of searching for Texas State University student, 21-year-old Jason Landry, the search has been suspended by Texas Equusearch, a "non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization which operates strictly on donations from individuals, business sponsorships, and grants."

For over a week, search teams and investigators have been looking for Landry in earnest. Utilizing various options to do so, "including a helicopter with infrared cameras, UAVs (drones), side-scan sonar, scent dogs, as well as searches on foot, ATV's and horseback," according to the Texas Eqqusearch official website. Sadly, although his scent was picked up by dogs, he has not been found.

No verdict has been reached as to what may have happened to Landry. Although the team said they've searched thoroughly in the area surrounding the scene, covering a wide area.

And so, the difficult decision has been made to suspend the search until law enforcement is able to obtain more evidence or information that would give the Texas Eqqusearch Team a more specific area they could target to reinstate their search efforts.

A new photo of Jason Landry with a beard has been obtained and posted in an effort to help any who come in contact with him have a more accurate photo of how he may have looked when he disappeared. (Please see above.)

Jason Landry was last seen on Sunday, December 13 and was reported missing on the following Monday. Please refer to our original article here as well as our subsequent update here.

Jason is described as white male, approximately 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the DPS at 844-643-2251 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512 398-6777.