Second Suspect In Tyler Daiqiuri Shop Shooting Turns Himself In

A few weeks back, the city of Tyler and the entire East Texas community was shocked by the unfortunate death of Tylsha Brown of Katy Texas who was killed while celebrating her birthday with friends and family at New Orleans Flavored Daiquiris on Troup Highway in Tyler back in June after a gun fight erupted in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Brown was hit with 2 bullets that weren't meant for her and lost her life due to the stupid actions of others, a senseless act that angered many in our community including myself.

After her family made public appeals to those involved to turn themselves in, and both Tyler and Jacksonville Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Service got involved, one of the suspects 21 year old Jaderick Willis turned himself into police back on July 7th. Now, the second suspect wanted in this case has turned himself in according to KLTV.

22 year old Dycorrian Lofton turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Friday morning. Lofton has been on the run since the shooting and its now believed that Lofton and Willis, both from Jacksonville, were accomplices and both men are facing charges of first-degree murder.

Hopefully, the Brown family can receive the closure and justice they deserve and have the strength to move on from such a senseless tragedy.

