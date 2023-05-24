See Inside Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan’s Beautiful $350 Million Texas Ranch

Taylor Sheridan is the mind behind television's most popular universe, Yellowstone. The hit show has spawned a spin-off and prequels. The man himself recently became the ninth largest landowner in Texas, he owns a whole lot of land between Fort Worth, TX and Lubbock.

Sheridan is a wildly successful American filmmaker and actor. He portrayed David Hale in the FX television series "Sons of Anarchy," but of course is best known as the architect of television's fastest expanding universe.

Which is one major reason for his group purchasing the massive ranch.

The 6666 Ranch is located outside of Guthrie, TX, approximately 95 miles from Lubbock and 200 miles from Fort Worth. And as of 2022, the ranch is owned in part by Taylor Sheridan, making him the ninth largest landowner in Texas.

According to Wikipedia the four sixes "span 350,000 acres of land. The Dixon Creek section spans 108,000 acres of land in Carson and Hutchinson counties."

Last year, Fort Worth Report, reported that a "Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son listed the property for sale at $341 million." The same story also confirmed the sale was made to a group led by screenwriter / producer Taylor Sheridan:

“Many times, in marketing ranch properties the terms ‘Historic Ranch’, ‘Legendary Property’, ‘Famous Ranch’, or ‘Rare Offering’ are over used to hype a ranch being offered for sale. Such terms should only rightly be used to describe precious few ranches. Few, if any ranches in the United States can match the history, grandeur, and prestige of the 6666’s Ranch, which was founded in 1870.”

