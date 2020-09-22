Voting is one of the most important things you can do as an American, but you must be registered before you can vote.

Today, September 22nd, is National Voter Registration day, and the goal is to get as many people registered as possible. This is the 9th annual voter registration day, which normally occurs on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day is a combined effort of hundreds of national and local organizations to get people registered.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the National Voter Registration Day website, the Coronavirus pandemic has kept millions of people from getting registered. The long closures of government offices have made it harder for some to get registered. Laura Kunis is the program director, and she talked about the goal for this years event in a press release.

If we want to see more Americans participate in our democracy, it is crucial that the next few weeks bring record-setting levels of voter registration that will enable as many citizens as possible to have their voices heard this November

I think we can all agree that this political season has been rough to say the least. The division between parties has created a hostile environment. There is not much ground that both sides will come together on, but everyone knows that you need to be registered before you can weigh in with your vote.

I have gotten to a point that if someone over 18 is not registered to vote, I dismiss their argument in any political debate. It's not that I don't respect what they have to say, it's just pointless. If you are not willing to back up your opinion at the ballots, then the opinion doesnt really mean much.

This presidential election will be one of the most contested in our history, and I want everyone to have a a stake in it. Go get registered to vote, you can do it on the Voter Registration Day site here, or you can do it on the Michigan Voter site here.

If you are already registered, and have questions about where, or how you can vote, you can get those questions answered here.