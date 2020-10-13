Some Do’s And Don’ts For Texans At The Polls

Be seen. Be heard. Vote November 3rd.

As an American it is your right to participate in and cast your ballot in local and national elections. Elections are usually held in the spring and fall for local and state elections for voters to give their opinion on who should be in control of an office or whether or not an amendment, referendum or bond should be approved or denied. You have the right to cast your ballot as long as you're a registered voter. Then every four years Americans from coast to coast and beyond get to cast their ballot for a candidate that they want to lead the country. We will soon be participating in such election again and voting for who'll occupy the office of the President of the United States.

This election year seems like it’s a really important election year, but so has so many elections in years past. I believe people are a bit more passionate about their candidate this go 'round. We've been encouraging you to become a registered voter and to cast you ballot on November 3rd. Whether you cast your ballot through a mail in ballot, vote early or vote on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd) we just ask you to vote and be a participant.

That day, November 3rd, is almost here and if you're going to the polls to vote in person there are a few things you'll need to be aware of because if you don't abide by a certain code of conduct you may be asked to leave the polling location or face a fine.