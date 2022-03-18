Severe Weather Expected in East Texas for Both Monday and Tuesday

Updated 9:00 p.m., 3/21/22

Spring is officially here and if you've lived in East Texas for any length of time, you know that our weather does not stick to seasons. Mother Nature can really have a mind of her own when it comes to weather around here. So it's really no surprise that the day after the official start of spring, we have a very good chance of seeing some pretty strong storms in East Texas.

We will keep this page as up to date as possible as we receive alerts from KLTV and the National Weather Service.

Watch KLTV's live coverage HERE.

Severe thunderstorms during the spring time in East Texas are to be expected. Those storms can produce a lot of lightning with some very loud thunder and some very heavy and flood inducing rain. The possibility is always there in our spring storms for property damaging hail and some very strong winds that can blow over trees or remove shingles from our homes. Those storms can also produce tornadoes.

We have the very good possibility of seeing storms with a combination of all of those things mentioned above to move into East Texas Monday and continue into Tuesday. Mark Scirto from KLTV has issued a First Alert Weather Day for that time period.

All of East Texas is at risk for some kind of severe weather.

We are at a high risk for all four of the most destructive parts of a severe thunderstorm, strong winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding. Everyone will see some very heavy rain as well.

Luckily, these storms are expected to move through very quickly starting around 7 p.m. until the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Prepare to be very weather aware come Monday in East Texas.

