HEAR NOW: Whiskey Myers Drop Brand New Heater, &#8216;John Wayne&#8217;

HEAR NOW: Whiskey Myers Drop Brand New Heater, ‘John Wayne’

Khris Poage

I mean it's definitely on me now - but it blows my mind. Whiskey Myers just keep getting better. I remember when Firewater came out 11 years ago I thought "This is amazing. As good as it gets." Somehow they just keep raising the bar.

Tonight, Whiskey Myers announced that their next albumTornillo, will drop on July 29th. The guys also unveiled a massive tour, of the same name, that will take them all across the country and all the way through August. Shane Smith & The Saints, Read Southall Band, Bones Owens, Brent Cobb, and more will be joining them on select dates.

Oh, and a new song. A NEW SONG. Along with the tour and album announcements, Whiskey Myers dropped a brand new heater on us. Give "John Wayne" a listen now, but hold onto your ears. The horns. The harmonica. I am digging it, man.


You see that? The album artwork is next level... Oh, and Firewater still goes hard just in case if you've forgotten.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.

The List: Cross Canadian Ragweed Albums

Cross Canadian Ragweed was formed in Yukon, Oklahoma in 1994. Made up of Cody Canada Grady Cross, Randy Ragsdale, and Jeremy Plato. The group released five studio albums and three live albums from 1994 until they disbanded in 2010.

Album release dates according to All Music.

Lineup For 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Revealed

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, has released its lineup for the 2022 event … and this one's special, y'all.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints that will showcase their smoked meats to attendees. Stay tuned as we will be announcing all of our joints soon.
Filed Under: john wayne, Shane Smith & The Saints, whiskey myers
Categories: News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top