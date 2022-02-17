HEAR NOW: Whiskey Myers Drop Brand New Heater, ‘John Wayne’

I mean it's definitely on me now - but it blows my mind. Whiskey Myers just keep getting better. I remember when Firewater came out 11 years ago I thought "This is amazing. As good as it gets." Somehow they just keep raising the bar.

Tonight, Whiskey Myers announced that their next album, Tornillo, will drop on July 29th. The guys also unveiled a massive tour, of the same name, that will take them all across the country and all the way through August. Shane Smith & The Saints, Read Southall Band, Bones Owens, Brent Cobb, and more will be joining them on select dates.

Oh, and a new song. A NEW SONG. Along with the tour and album announcements, Whiskey Myers dropped a brand new heater on us. Give "John Wayne" a listen now, but hold onto your ears. The horns. The harmonica. I am digging it, man.

You see that? The album artwork is next level... Oh, and Firewater still goes hard just in case if you've forgotten.

