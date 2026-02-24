(Gilmer, Texas) - There seems to be a convenience store war brewing in Texas. Buc-ee's is the biggest dog of the convenience stores. The Texan seems to gaining some ground with a new store coming soon to Lindale.

In the Midwest, there is a chain called Casey's General Stores. This chain offers the usual candies, snacks and gas like most other stores. The difference for Casey's is their freshly ground coffee and pizza.

Casey's General Stores Goes Back to 1968

Casey's General Stores was founded in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. Over their 50 plus years, Casey's General Stores, known simply as Casey's, has expanded to 17 states with more than 2,600 stores. Currently, Casey's is aggressively expanding into Texas with several locations in the DFW area already.

Casey's is the third largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and is the fifth largest pizza chain (investor.caseys.com). Yes, a big draw to Casey's is their pizza. These are not frozen generic pizzas to throw in the microwave, these pizzas use handmade dough, real ingredients and offer a variety of pizzas, including breakfast pizzas.

Casey's General Stores Acquires CEFCO

In July of 2024, a press release was sent out detailing the parent company of CEFCO, Fikes Wholesale, Inc., was being acquired by Casey's General Stores. CEFCO is still around in East Texas but those stores are slowly being converted over to a Casey's General Store. This year (2026), we're going to see four more of these conversions (mysanantonio.com).

I-30 Frontage Road in Mt. Vernon

I-30 Frontage Road in Mt. Vernon

I-20 and Highway 271 in Tyler

I-20 and Highway 271 in Tyler

Highway 31 West Outside of Chandler

Highway 31 West Outside of Chandler

Highway 155 in Gilmer

Highway 155 in Gilmer

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, me and my wife were visiting her family in Kansas City and there are Casey's all over the place. Their coffee is really good and so is the pizza. We stopped at a Casey's in Paris on the way home from that trip and it was really good, too. It'll be cool to see these Casey's stores opening soon in East Texas.

