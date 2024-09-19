Texas Getting New Cocktail Lounge from Makers of Shiner Bock

It’s no secret, people in Texas work hard but also love to play hard, in fact, just earlier this week we were talking about the largest party ever in Texas. It was back in 1989 and had multiple parties all across the Lone Star State. But sometimes, especially as you get older, it’s not about the big party, you just want a nice adult beverage to relax. And the Spoetzl Brewery, the family-owned makers of Shiner Bock, one of the most popular beers in Texas, is now adding to their offerings as they are working on a new cocktail lounge.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 6th according to MySanAntonio, but this new lounge will not only offer fine spirits but will bring great food for guests as well. The lounge will have seating for 200 but room for closer to 300 in the 8,500 square foot facility. They're going to make it nice with firepits, a covered patio, tastings, tours, a retail shop and bottle sales.

Shiner Brewery Google Maps loading...

What Spirits Will Be Available?

Shiner got into spirits in 2023 with Shiner vodka and gin, and let’s not forget about their Shiner ‘Shine which is a four-grain mash with yellow dent corn, winter rye, malted wheat, and 2-row barley.

When Will it Open?

There is no word on when the new cocktail lounge will open but the brewery is located at 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner, TX 77984. And since Shiner opened their first barbecue restaurant at the brewery last year it could soon be a new hot spot for adults to spend an afternoon grabbing a beer, drink, and barbecue.

